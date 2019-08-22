Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.51 N/A -3.96 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.58 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 12.7 and 12.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 43% respectively. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 40.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.