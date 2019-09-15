Comparison of Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Both Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.40 N/A 0.51 23.43 Twitter Inc. 37 10.00 N/A 1.72 24.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Points International Ltd. and Twitter Inc. Twitter Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Points International Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Points International Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Twitter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Volatility and Risk

Points International Ltd. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Points International Ltd. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Twitter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Twitter Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Points International Ltd. and Twitter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Twitter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a -6.17% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Points International Ltd. and Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 69.7% respectively. Insiders held 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Points International Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twitter Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Twitter Inc. beats Points International Ltd.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.