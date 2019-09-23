Comparison of Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.41 N/A 0.51 23.43 Redfin Corporation 19 2.75 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Points International Ltd. and Redfin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Points International Ltd. and Redfin Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Points International Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Redfin Corporation has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Points International Ltd. and Redfin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Meanwhile, Redfin Corporation’s average target price is $22.3, while its potential upside is 30.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Points International Ltd. and Redfin Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 0%. About 6.3% of Points International Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Redfin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has weaker performance than Redfin Corporation

Summary

Redfin Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.