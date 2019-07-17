Comparison of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) and FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.62 N/A 0.84 17.25 FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -8.73 0.00

Demonstrates Pointer Telocation Ltd. and FTE Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 10.8% 7.6% FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8%

Risk & Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. FTE Networks Inc.’s 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pointer Telocation Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, FTE Networks Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and FTE Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is $19.75, with potential upside of 30.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.9% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, FTE Networks Inc. has 13.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. -5.36% -6.21% 13.2% 15.46% 8.54% 19.26% FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend while FTE Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors FTE Networks Inc.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.