Comparison of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.63 N/A 0.70 22.07 Clearfield Inc. 13 1.99 N/A 0.35 38.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Clearfield Inc. Clearfield Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearfield Inc. are 9 and 7.3 respectively. Clearfield Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Clearfield Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is $15, with potential downside of -2.60%. Competitively the average target price of Clearfield Inc. is $19, which is potential 55.99% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Clearfield Inc. is looking more favorable than Pointer Telocation Ltd., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Clearfield Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 29.9%. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 18%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.3% of Clearfield Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. has weaker performance than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats Pointer Telocation Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.