Comparison of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.60 N/A 0.70 22.07 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.70 N/A 0.27 11.39

Table 1 demonstrates Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation Ltd. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is currently more expensive than Ceragon Networks Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential downside is -0.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares and 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.