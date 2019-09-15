Comparison of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 18 2.73 N/A -5.96 0.00 Uniti Group Inc. 10 1.48 N/A 0.05 158.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 207.9% -6.1% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.6% 0.2%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Its rival Uniti Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Uniti Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uniti Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Uniti Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential downside is -0.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares and 87.1% of Uniti Group Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. -0.16% 1.2% -0.8% 20.03% 24.2% 47.34% Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92%

For the past year Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Uniti Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Uniti Group Inc.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.