Comparison of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be contrasting the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.38 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PLx Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 5.1 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.83, with potential upside of 527.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.