Comparison of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.68 N/A 0.10 54.08 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PLx Pharma Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility & Risk

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 5.27 beta. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PLx Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 15.6 Current Ratio and a 15.6 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PLx Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.