Comparison of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

This is a contrast between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PLx Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.