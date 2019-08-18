Comparison of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We are comparing PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 53.11 N/A -3.17 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 410.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 240.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.