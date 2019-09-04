Comparison of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1083.80 N/A -0.32 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.67 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 42.51% and its average target price is $37.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 49.2% respectively. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.