Comparison of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 736.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.