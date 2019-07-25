Comparison of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1181.66 N/A -0.32 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0.8%. Insiders owned 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 82.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.