Comparison of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1060.52 N/A -0.32 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.41 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.