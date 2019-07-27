Comparison of Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Since Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 31 16.89 N/A -3.73 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pluralsight Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pluralsight Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Pluralsight Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pluralsight Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pluralsight Inc.’s upside potential is 13.90% at a $35 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Pluralsight Inc. shares and 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pluralsight Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.