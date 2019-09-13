Comparison of Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

We are contrasting Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 28 8.57 N/A -3.95 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.62 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluralsight Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pluralsight Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 62.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has weaker performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.