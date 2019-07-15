Comparison of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp 24 2.96 N/A 2.78 9.25 United Security Bancshares 10 4.31 N/A 0.88 11.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Plumas Bancorp and United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Plumas Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 22.2% 1.8% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13.7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that Plumas Bancorp is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, United Security Bancshares has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Plumas Bancorp and United Security Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 25.1% respectively. Plumas Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp 2.97% 8.61% 4.78% -0.31% -7.91% 13.34% United Security Bancshares 0% 4.39% 1.65% -2.7% -6.1% 9.29%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp was more bullish than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Security Bancshares.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.