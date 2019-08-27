Comparison of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 3 of the 4 factors.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.