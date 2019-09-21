Comparison of Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 41 0.77 N/A -3.47 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Plantronics Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Plantronics Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Iteris Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Iteris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Iteris Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Plantronics Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Plantronics Inc. is $75.33, with potential upside of 103.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. shares and 35% of Iteris Inc. shares. 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Iteris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. was less bullish than Iteris Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.