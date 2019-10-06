Comparison of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

We will be contrasting the differences between Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green Holdings Corp. 3 0.00 3.32M 7.92 0.53 Kellogg Company 63 21.67 273.02M 3.35 17.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Kellogg Company seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Planet Green Holdings Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green Holdings Corp. 100,117,608.03% 0% 0% Kellogg Company 430,155,979.20% 42.6% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Planet Green Holdings Corp. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kellogg Company has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Planet Green Holdings Corp. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Kellogg Company has 0.7 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kellogg Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Planet Green Holdings Corp. and Kellogg Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kellogg Company 1 1 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Kellogg Company’s average price target is $64.4, while its potential upside is 2.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.66% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Kellogg Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.7% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.8% of Kellogg Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61% Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12%

For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Kellogg Company

Summary

Kellogg Company beats Planet Green Holdings Corp. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.