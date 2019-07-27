Comparison of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.09 11.82 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.07 34.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Enbridge Inc. Enbridge Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Plains GP Holdings L.P. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Enbridge Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Enbridge Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enbridge Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Enbridge Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enbridge Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Enbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Enbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Enbridge Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 70.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, Enbridge Inc. has 9.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. 2.78% -0.08% 4.56% 12.2% 0.12% 23.08% Enbridge Inc. -0.16% -1.61% 2.12% 11.7% 10.29% 17.99%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Enbridge Inc.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats Plains GP Holdings L.P. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.