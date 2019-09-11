Comparison of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

This is a contrast between Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.45 N/A 3.47 6.86 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 35 0.84 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is $28, with potential upside of 31.33%. Competitively Crestwood Equity Partners LP has an average price target of $44, with potential upside of 18.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. seems more appealing than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 1.65% 2.71% 2.91% 14.26% 5.75% 34.32%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.