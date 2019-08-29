Comparison of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

We are comparing Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.46 N/A 3.47 6.86 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 16.78% respectively. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has stronger performance than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.