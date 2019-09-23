Comparison of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Since PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.68 N/A 0.96 43.83 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.48 N/A 1.22 11.02

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PJT Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $42 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders held 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.