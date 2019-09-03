Comparison of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.49 N/A 0.96 43.83 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 4.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.