Comparison of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

As Asset Management businesses, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.70 22.06

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 48,269,184.22% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 8.42% at a $42 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.