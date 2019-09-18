Comparison of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Both PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.64 N/A 0.96 43.83 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.92 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PJT Partners Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PJT Partners Inc. is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.72% and an $42 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 0% respectively. PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.