Comparison of Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 17 3.56 N/A -0.54 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 10 6.65 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Software Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pivotal Software Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pivotal Software Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Pivotal Software Inc. is $22.6, with potential upside of 161.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pivotal Software Inc. and Red Violet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 16.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.2% are Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. has -42.02% weaker performance while Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats Red Violet Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.