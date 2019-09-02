Comparison of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Since Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|3,502
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
