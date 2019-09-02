Comparison of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)

Since Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 3,502 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.