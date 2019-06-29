Comparison of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 8,719 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.