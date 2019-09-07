Comparison of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Both Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.23 N/A 6.71 20.56 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a consensus price target of $178.8, and a 38.74% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.