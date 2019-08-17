Comparison of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.24 N/A 6.71 20.56 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.36 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PDC Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDC Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PDC Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 6 2.86 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The average target price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $181.71, with potential upside of 45.82%. Competitively the average target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.5, which is potential 81.32% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PDC Energy Inc. looks more robust than Pioneer Natural Resources Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance while PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats PDC Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.