Comparison of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

Since Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.02 N/A -0.68 0.00 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.49 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.18 shows that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is 218.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 19%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has weaker performance than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Summary

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.