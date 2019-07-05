Comparison of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.03 N/A -0.68 0.00 SandRidge Energy Inc. 8 0.75 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and SandRidge Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SandRidge Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SandRidge Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and SandRidge Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 SandRidge Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s consensus price target is $2.8, while its potential upside is 1,009.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares and 84.2% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07% SandRidge Energy Inc. 10.18% 10.84% 12.2% -16.82% -35.98% 20.89%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend while SandRidge Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SandRidge Energy Inc. beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.