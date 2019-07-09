Comparison of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.03 N/A -0.68 0.00 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 1.23 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a beta of 3.04 and its 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s average price target is $2.8, while its potential upside is 1,003.23%. Competitively Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.13, with potential upside of 2.47%. Based on the results given earlier, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is looking more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 5.66% -15.2% 1.89% -33.86% -48.84% 2.86%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has -17.07% weaker performance while Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has 2.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.