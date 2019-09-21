Comparison of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

As Asset Management companies, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.55 N/A 0.24 60.42 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.10 N/A 1.63 14.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and The Carlyle Group L.P. The Carlyle Group L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -6.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.