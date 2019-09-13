Comparison of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.24 60.42 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 13.75 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.