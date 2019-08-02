Comparison of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

We are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.50 N/A 0.24 60.42 Evercore Inc. 89 1.55 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.