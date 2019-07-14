Comparison of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 27 17.34 N/A -0.12 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.09 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pinterest Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Pinterest Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Pinterest Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -12.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 70.5% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34% PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. was less bullish than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PICO Holdings Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.