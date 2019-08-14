Comparison of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

This is a contrast between Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 28 19.07 N/A -0.10 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pinterest Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pinterest Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Pinterest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -4.82% at a $31 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.