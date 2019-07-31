Comparison of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

As Conglomerates companies, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 27 18.79 N/A -0.12 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -19.64% at a $23 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.