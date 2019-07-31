Comparison of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

As Conglomerates companies, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|27
|18.79
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -19.64% at a $23 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|-2.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.34%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
