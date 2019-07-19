Comparison of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Workiva Inc. 50 10.43 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Workiva Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Workiva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Workiva Inc.’s average target price is $44.33, while its potential downside is -24.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 64.9% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance while Workiva Inc. has 50.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.