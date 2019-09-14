Comparison of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 14.88 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.03%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intellicheck Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.