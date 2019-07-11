Comparison of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 60 9.69 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. Its rival Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Cadence Design Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Cadence Design Systems Inc. has an average target price of $60.5, with potential downside of -19.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.