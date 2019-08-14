Comparison of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 21 4.51 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Agilysys Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Agilysys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s potential downside is -7.88% and its average target price is $25.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Agilysys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 78.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Agilysys Inc. had bullish trend.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.