Comparison of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 93 2.81 N/A 4.61 20.64 American Electric Power Company Inc. 83 2.75 N/A 4.11 20.68

Table 1 demonstrates Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Electric Power Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than American Electric Power Company Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.19. From a competition point of view, American Electric Power Company Inc. has a 0.18 beta which is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, American Electric Power Company Inc. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has an average price target of $97.8, and a 4.59% upside potential. Competitively American Electric Power Company Inc. has an average price target of $87.33, with potential downside of -3.24%. Based on the data given earlier, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than American Electric Power Company Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares and 75.9% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.27% -0.66% 6.35% 7.6% 21.91% 11.73% American Electric Power Company Inc. 1.58% 0.94% 6.91% 12.92% 26.73% 13.79%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats American Electric Power Company Inc.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.