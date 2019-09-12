Comparison of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 56 4.61 N/A 4.97 12.23 EverQuote Inc. 13 2.99 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and EverQuote Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and EverQuote Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.5% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares and 39.4% of EverQuote Inc. shares. 2.5% are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, EverQuote Inc. has 15.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.3% 4.72% 5.18% 11.23% -2.89% 31.76% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EverQuote Inc.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats EverQuote Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.