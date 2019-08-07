Comparison of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 20 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pinduoduo Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinduoduo Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. Its rival TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. Pinduoduo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Pinduoduo Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.97, while its potential upside is 31.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has stronger performance than TravelCenters of America LLC

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.