Comparison of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 33 0.00 349.18M -1.58 0.00 RumbleON Inc. 3 -0.06 12.50M -1.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pinduoduo Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pinduoduo Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 1,073,409,160.77% -64.3% -31% RumbleON Inc. 398,241,366.13% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival RumbleON Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Pinduoduo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. and RumbleON Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pinduoduo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.69% and an $35.58 consensus price target. On the other hand, RumbleON Inc.’s potential upside is 169.23% and its consensus price target is $7. Based on the data shown earlier, RumbleON Inc. is looking more favorable than Pinduoduo Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares and 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares. 1.24% are Pinduoduo Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. was less bearish than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

Pinduoduo Inc. beats RumbleON Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.